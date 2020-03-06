Five years since officer-involved killing, community celebrates life of Tony Robinson

The community is still healing, five years after 19-year-old Tony Robinson was shot and killed by a Madison police officer.

Tony Robinson was shot and killed by a police officer in 2015.

“It’s time for, especially me, to let go of some hurt because Terrell [Tony] would've wanted that,” Sharon Irwin-Henry, Robinson’s grandmother, said. “It's five years. I feel like nothing has happened, but a lot has.”

Friday afternoon, friends, family and community members met at a memorial celebration at the Willmar Community Center. With cake, a fashion show and live music performances, the event was a party that Irwin-Henry said her grandson would have loved.

“It’s a celebration because we’re trying to heal,” Irwin-Henry said. “This has been really traumatic for a whole lot of people. There’s a lot of things that Madison needs to take care of.”

In 2015, Robinson was shot and killed by Officer Matt Kenny with the Madison Police Department. Police said Kenny was attacked by Robinson after he responded to a disturbance at an apartment on Williamson Street.

The police department and the Dane County District Attorney determined the officer was following protocol, and he was not criminally charged. In February 2017, it was announced that the family of Robinson would receive about $3.3 million in a record settlement in an officer-involved shooting lawsuit.

Robinson’s death sparked protests and conversations about race and police brutality.

Irwin-Henry said she’s seen changes in city leadership and in city youth. “I know it was his death that spurred action,” she said.

17-year-old Poetry Evans wrote lyrics to a rap, which she performed at the celebration. She sang, “He the one who go the badge and the gun. He the one who got the black man ready to run. He got everything under the sun. But he rather use his power to shun.“

Evans explained, “It just means it’s in your hands. You can choose not to kill this person.”

The memorial celebration was followed by a vigil and open mic event.