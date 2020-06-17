Fla. woman, 15 friends test positive for COVID-19 after night out at restaurant

A Florida woman and 15 of her friends have now tested positive for coronavirus after having dinner at a restaurant in Jacksonville, Florida.

"We were careless and we went out to a public place before we should have and we weren't wearing masks," Erika Crisp said.

Crisp says she's been sick since the night out. The healthcare worker says after being stuck inside for months during the pandemic, she and her friends decided to have dinner at Lynch's Irish Pub earlier this month.

After the dinner, Crisp said she and her friends later all tested positive for the virus. Now, she says reopening happened too soon.

Seven employees at the pub also tested positive for COVID-19. The general manager shut down the restaurant voluntarily to give it a deep cleaning.