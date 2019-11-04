Flags ordered at half-staff for Union Grove firefighter

Governor Tony Evers ordered flags to fly at half-staff to honor a Union Grove-Yorkville firefighter who suffered a heart attack while on an emergency call.

Brian Serdynski died on Nov. 2 as a result of a hear attack he suffered on Oct. 19.

“Brian was a loving father, loyal friend, and a pillar of his community, and put his life on the line to protect and serve others,” said Evers. “I join Wisconsinites in mourning his death and remembering his legacy of selfless service. My deepest condolences are with Brian's family, including his wife Rachael and three kids, and his Union Grove-Yorkville Fire Department family.”

The order is effective from Monday, Nov. 4 until sunset on Sunday, Nov. 10.

Serdynski leaves behind his wife and three children.

Funeral plans are pending.