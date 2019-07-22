Flags ordered to fly half-staff Tuesday for Associate Justice of the Supreme Court

President Donald Trump ordered flags to fly at half-staff on Tuesday as a mark of respect for Associate Justice John Paul Stevens.

The United States flag will fly at half-staff at the White House and all public buildings and grounds, military posts and naval stations, and on all naval vessels. The order begins at sunrise on July 23 and ends at sunset on that date.

Stevens retired from the U.S. Supreme Court in 2010 and died July 16 of complications following a stroke. He was the third-longest serving associate justice in the history of the Supreme Court.

Stevens will be buried in a private ceremony Tuesday at Arlington National Cemetery.