Flags to fly at half-staff in memory of those lost to coronavirus

The nation will pay tribute to the tens of thousands of Americans who died as a result of complications related to COVID-19 in the days leading up to Memorial Day.

On Friday, President Donald Trump tweeted he planned to lower to half-staff the flags on all federal buildings and at nation’s monuments for the next three days to honor those “lost to the coronavirus.”

Flags will again fly at half-staff on Monday, he added, as the country remembers all of the brave men and women “who have made the ultimate sacrifice for our nation.”

