Flags to fly at half-staff to honor Milwaukee man killed during WWII

Flags will fly at half-staff Saturday, November 16, to pay tribute a Wisconsin man killed while fighting in Germany during World War II and whose remains were only recently identified.

Army Pfc. Eugene E. Lochowicz will be buried that day in his hometown of Milwaukee. On Thursday, Gov. Tony Evers ordered U.S. and Wisconsin flags to fly at half-staff in his honor.

“After many years of unsuccessful efforts to find Army Pfc. Lochowicz, his family can have peace of mind knowing he will be returning to his hometown of Milwaukee,” Gov. Evers said. “The people of Wisconsin are forever grateful for his service, selflessness, and sacrifice, and our thoughts are with his family as they lay him to rest on Saturday.”

Lochowicz went missing on February 23, 1945, when his unit crossed the Roer River, near Lendersorf, Germany, under enemy fire, Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency said.

Members of his unit believed he was lost when a boat capsized. His body had been pulled from the river in 1945, but its identity could not be confirmed until this year. Until last year, he was buried at a U.S. military cemetery in the Netherlands.

Lochowicz had been a member of Company A, 28th Infantry Regiment, 8th Infantry Division.

