Flags to fly at half-staff to honor WWII whose remains return to Wisconsin this week

Flags will fly at half-staff on Saturday to honor a Beloit man who died fighting in WWII nearly 77 years ago.

Army Sgt. Robert McCarville was killed in action on December 5, 1942, while attacking enemy positions near Cape Endaiadere, during the months-long Battle of Buna-Gona. The fighting was so intense, his unit was not able to recover the 24-year-old's body at the time.

Nearly two weeks after his death, his platoon leader says McCarville was buried in a temporary grave before being moved to a small cemetery on the beach at the cape. It was subsequently moved several times before finally being identified through dental and anthropological records as well as DNA analysis.

Earlier this year, Defense Dept.'s POW/MIA Accounting Agency successfully identified McCarville's remains and his body is set to arrive in Wisconsin this week.

He will be laid to rest in Beloit on Saturday.

On Wednesday, Gov. Tony Evers ordered flags throughout the state fly at half staff from sunrise to sunset that day as a mark of respect for him.

Earlier in the week, Evers also ordered flags lowered through Sunday to pay tribute to Brian Serdynski, the Union Grove firefighter who died after suffering a heart attack while on an emergency call.

The Defense Dept. notes more than 400,000 Americans died while fighting in WWII. Currently, more than 72,000 of them are still unaccounted for.

