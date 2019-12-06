Flags to fly-half staff Saturday for Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day

Flags will be flying half-staff on Saturday, Dec. 7 in honor of those who lost their lives during the attack on Pearl Harbor in 1941.

Gov. Tony Evers issued the order on Friday.

““The attack on Pearl Harbor changed the trajectory of our nation and World War II, and deeply affected folks and communities across our state,” said Evers. “On this National Day of Remembrance, we honor the memories of the service members who perished that day and pay tribute to them for their bravery and sacrifice.”

The attack on Pearl Harbor led to the United States entering World War II. More than 2,400 Americans, including 54 service members from Wisconsin, lost their lives in the attack on Dec. 7, 1941.