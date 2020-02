Flames on an a rooftop on Madison’s East Side pointed to a fire in a heating and air conditioning unit fire Monday morning, says the Madison Fire Department.

Crews arrived on the 800 block of Walsh Street around 6:50 a.m. and saw a fire on the roof. When they got up there, they said they found the flames contained to an HVAC unit.

Once gas and electric power to the unit were shut down, they extinguished the fire. There was no smoke damage inside the building.