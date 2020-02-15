FLANNELFEST brings craft beer experience to Downtown Janesville

FLANNELFEST features 50 home-brewed beer samples from 27 brewers. You’ll be able to enjoy them in two large, heated tents on Festival Street in Town Square.

The home brews will also be judged, and twelve prizes will be awarded by an eight person panel. First- and second-place prizes will be awarded in five categories for the home brew competition.

People are encouraged to wear flannel to the event, with a contest with a prize during the event.

Tickets for the event on February 22 are $40 through February 8, $45 through the day of the event, and $50 when purchased day-of. A total of 1,000 tickets are available and the event is expected to sell out.