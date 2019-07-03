Flash flood warning issued for Sauk, Richland; roads closed, trees knocked down

A FLASH FLOOD WARNING is in effect for northwestern Sauk County and eastern Richland County Wednesday night.

Sauk County Communications tells NBC15 that flood waters have closed parts of Highway 33 at Twin Pine Road. Many other smaller roads have been affected by rain as well.

High winds are also causing problems by knocking down trees, authorities tell us.

As of 7:30 p.m., about 200 homes powered by Alliant Energy are without power in Sauk County.

A near stationary thunderstorm is moving to the southeast at 10 mph. Law enforcement has reported flooded roadways in the Reedsburg/La Valle area.

The thunderstorms are expected to weaken before sundown, however, you should wait for the water to recede before crossing any flooded roadways.

Nearly 27,000 utility customers were without service Tuesday evening. About 7,300 We Energies customers remain without power Thursday morning.

National Weather Service meteorologist Marcia Crone says brief spurts of severe weather were reported across Racine and Kenosha counties that included strong straight-line winds in a concentrated area.

The powerful winds uprooted seven large trees on one block in Racine. In Kansasville, a dozen utility poles were damaged with some resting at an angle because of the wind.

Shows at Milwaukee's Summerfest were temporarily halted Tuesday afternoon because of lightning. Penny-sized hail was reported in Germantown.