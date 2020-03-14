Flattening the curve: Why are so many gatherings and events canceled?

Many people are growing frustrated with event cancellations, school and church closings, and sports put on hold -- but experts say there's a good reason for it.

The CDC says it’s all about containment. They call this "flattening the curve". The large curve represents the potential number of cases without any intervention. There’s a spike in cases all at once, which doctors say would overwhelm our healthcare system.

While the precautions we're seeing may seem intense, experts say the point is to avoid this spike, and instead see a flat curve. The CDC says it's not necessarily about fewer patients getting sick, but spreading cases out over time so doctors are prepared to treat everyone.

Health officials hope that by limiting physical interaction they can slow the spread of the virus.

