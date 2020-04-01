Flavor Flav’s firing from Public Enemy was a hoax, Chuck D says

Flavor Flav getting fired from Public Enemy was apparently a publicity stunt to promote a new album.

The group supposedly kicked Flav out in March amid a dispute over the participation of Public Enemy Radio – a Public Enemy offshoot – in a Bernie Sanders rally, but Chuck D recently went on the Uproxx podcast “People’s Party” and announced it was all a hoax.

He wanted to promote “Loud Is Not Enough,” the new album from Public Enemy Radio. “Food as a Machine Gun,” the single from the album, features Flav on it.

Chuck D said Flav can’t be fired from Public Enemy because he’s a partner in the group.

