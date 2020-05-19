Flea market scheduled for the Dodge County Fairgrounds this Saturday

The Dodge County Fairgrounds are set to be open for the flea market this Saturday, albeit with some changes for social-distancing.

Dodge County Fair Association says it will be closely following recommendations released by the Dodge County Public Health department.

Visitors will be allowed to browse booths indoors and outdoors, and are asked to wear face coverings while at the market.

Saturday’s flea market and craft fair will open at 8 a.m. and end at 2 p.m.

Vendors, crafters and direct-sales vendors can reserve space by filling out an online application.

Future flea market and craft fairs are scheduled for June 20, July 18, Aug. 29, Sept. 19 and Oct. 17.

The fairgrounds is located off WI-33 in Beaver Dam in Dodge County.