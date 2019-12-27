Fleeing car cuts through backyards after shots ring out, Madison police say

The Madison Police Department is searching for a brown sedan that reportedly cut through several home's backyards after shots were fired on east side of town Thursday evening.

According to MPD's incident report, officers responded around 6:45 p.m. to the 4300 block of Nakoosa Trail after someone reported hearing gunfire and found shell casings lying on the street.

Witnesses also told investigators they saw an older-model brown sedan cut through yards on the north side of the street.

Officers checked with neighbors and nobody reported having been injured by the gunshots nor was any other property damage found, police added.

Anyone with further information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Madison Police Department's non-emergency number at 608-255-2345 or Crimestoppers at 608-266-6014 if you wish to remain anonymous.