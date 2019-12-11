Fleming's Steakhouse closing Madison location

A national steakhouse chain plans to close it's Madison location.

Fleming's Steakhouse confirmed to NBC15 they planned to pull out of the region.

“Closing the Madison restaurant was a difficult business decision, based solely on business circumstances and has no reflection on the employees or management team," Bloomin' Brands spokesperson Elizabeth Watts said.

The company noted it planned to offer all of the employees a severance package and some of them will be given the opportunity to transfer to other locations.

According to the restaurant's website, the only other Fleming's in Wisconsin is located in the Milwaukee suburb of Brookfield.