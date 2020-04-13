"Flight of Lights" to open early, during "Safer at Home" order

The show will go on. Even with Wisconsin's "Safer at Home" order remaining in effect, the Dane County Regional Airport's "Flight of Lights" drive-through light display will still happen. In fact, it's even going to start early.

“While travel has been restricted during this time, DCRA is excited to bring people to the airport to take a journey through ‘Flight of Lights,’ which helps our community join together to safely show support to our local heroes,” Airport Director Kim Jones said.

The airport made the announcement Monday, noting that participants will be minding social distancing guidance because they will be getting out of their vehicles for the event.

The free show, which organizers hope will he an annual event, is being held along International Drive. The display is now set to start on Saturday, April 18, and it will run daily from 7:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. through May 10.

“We are extremely pleased to do our part by giving our community a safe, free, family-friendly opportunity to have some fun, while continuing to recognize social distancing requirements," County Executive Joe Parisi said.

Organizers say the "Flight of Lights" features six different light displays and will include tributes to first responders, Wisconsin sports, nature, and many of the places you can fly from the airport. More information is available here.

“The people of Dane County have been showing their support of each other during Safer at Home through sidewalk messages, hearts on windows, white ribbons, and more,” Parisi added.