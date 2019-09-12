Flood watches across southern Wisconsin Thursday, rain expected to return

SEPTEMBER 12, 2019

5:00 a.m.

THE NBC15 WEATHER AUTHORITY FORECAST FROM METEOROLOGIST CHARLIE SHORTINO:

WEATHER IMPACT TODAY IS LOW (1) DUE TO RAIN CHANCES.

Showers and thunderstorms will slide to the north of here today. Redevelopment of precipitation is expected later today and tonight. Locally heavy rain will be possible tonight. Drier and more pleasant weather will be seen for the end of the week.

TODAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH A CHANCE OF SHOWERS AND T-STORMS LATER TODAY.

HIGH: 75

WIND: E 10-15

TONIGHT: CLOUDY WITH SHOWERS/T-STORMS LIKELY.

LOW: 63

WIND: W 10-20

FRIDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY.

HIGH: 71

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY.

HIGH: 76

SUNDAY: SUNNY TO PARTLY CLOUDY WITH A SLIGHT CHANCE OF SHOWERS.

HIGH: 80