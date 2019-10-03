Flooding closes Main Street bridge, schools in Darlington

Flooding has caused the Main Street bridge to close in Darlington.

According to the Darlington Police Department, floodwaters are continuing to rise, but have slowed down Thursday morning. The bridge was officially closed at midnight.

That means schools in the area are also closed.

The Main Street bridge at State Highway 23 and 81, is the sole crossing point on the Pecatonica River in Darlington. Drivers in the area will need to find an alternate route.

Darlington Police add that Casey's, a general store located on Main Street, is closed because of flooding. They say it will likely be closed most of Thursday.

This is the second time this year the bridge has flooded. Back in March, as seen in the photo above, most of downtown was shut down after heavy rains.