Florida confirms two coronavirus deaths, first outside West Coast

The confirmation of two deaths from coronavirus in Florida became the first fatalities outside of California and Washington state. New cases of coronavirus were confirmed in new parts of the U.S. on Friday. Health experts are urging people to continue practicing preventative measures, such as routine hand washing, in order to avoid the virus.

One of the deaths, in Lee County on the Gulf Coast, was one of three new "presumptive positive" cases, the Florida Department of Health said. The Centers for Disease Control has yet to confirm the virus testing done by state labs in these cases.

Another death was a "previously announced case" in Santa Rosa County, near Pensacola, that declined, officials said.

Gov. Ron DeSantis said Thursday the Santa Rosa County man was believed to be older than 70 with underlying health conditions. He had traveled internationally, he said.

"He’s not in shape to fully answer all the questions," the governor said, "so there’s an investigation ongoing."

The deaths come after Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., wore a gas mask to Wednesday's House vote on the $8.3 billion bill for emergency funding to help tackle the issue. The measure passed, 415-2.

"If anyone is going to get coronavirus, it's going to be the people on this floor," Gaetz told reporters afterward, still wearing the gas mask.

Asked why he was wearing the mask, Gaetz said: "Look, members of Congress are human petri dishes. We fly through the dirtiest airports. We touch everyone we meet."

He also tweeted out a picture of himself reviewing a piece of paper while wearing the headgear ahead of the vote.

Reviewing the coronavirus supplemental appropriation and preparing to go vote. pic.twitter.com/wjJ4YY4VZz — Rep. Matt Gaetz (@RepMattGaetz) March 4, 2020

The deaths bring the nationwide number of fatalities blamed on coronavirus to 17.

The death toll in the U.S. from the coronavirus outbreak rose to 17 on Friday, with more than 330 cases confirmed across the country. Pennsylvania has announced its first cases. Johns Hopkins University announced that more than 100,000 people have been infected worldwide.

President Donald Trump on Friday morning signed a $8.3 billion emergency spending package to combat the virus.