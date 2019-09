A post showing a man purchasing more than 100 generators for Hurricane Dorian is going viral.

Alec Sprague says he saw the man in a Jacksonville, Fla. Cosco store getting the generators worth about $450 each along with food to send to the Bahamas.

"All I could do was shake his hand and thank him! There still are good people in the world!" Sprague said on his Facebook page.

His post has received nearly 30,000 reactions and more 26,000 shares.