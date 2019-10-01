Florida teen with down syndrome asks girlfriend to homecoming

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. (CNN/Gray News) – An invitation to a homecoming dance in Florida is lighting up the internet.

Video of homecoming dance proposal between high school students with Down syndrome goes viral, makes national news. (Source: Wanda Cruz/CNN)

When 19-year-old David Cowan surprised his 18-year-old girlfriend Saris Garcia with a HOCO proposal while she was cheering at her school’s football game on Thursday, the sweet moment was caught on video.

Cowan and Garcia both have down syndrome and have known each other for most of their lives.

His homemade sign decorated with yellow flowers said, “Will you be my sunshine to homecoming?”

She said yes and the couple went to the Seminole High School prom on Saturday.

By all appearances, the couple had a great time.

The original proposal video has some 4 million views and more than 70,000 shares so far.

