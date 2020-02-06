Florida trooper stopped to help motorist with broken-down car, the man killed him

A veteran Florida state trooper was shot to death along an interstate road after pulling over to assist what he thought was a disabled vehicle.

Trooper Joseph Bullock, a 19-year veteran with the highway patrol, saw what he believed to be someone dealing with car trouble near Palm City.

Bullock pulled his squad car onto the shoulder of the road. The suspect with the disabled vehicle then pulled out a gun and shot Bullock, killing him.

A passing off-duty police officer witnessed the shooting and then in turn killed the suspect, according to Col. Gene Spalding, director of the Florida Highway Patrol.

The suspect was later identified as Franklin Reed III, according to CNN.