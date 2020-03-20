Florist donates flowers from canceled events to hospice patients

One local florist prepared orders for weddings, funerals, and even a bridal shower this weekend. Now, those events are canceled because of COVID-19.

Located on Hansen Road in Ashwaubenon, Nature's Best Floral & Boutique got the same phone calls many other florists across the country did this week canceling orders.

"I'm like, 'What am I going to do with all of these flowers?' I only have so much extra room in the cooler, and I wanted to make sure they went to a good home," said Josh Kozlowski, owner and head designer at Nature's Best Floral & Boutique.

That is when he teamed up with Scott Eastman, the downtown pastor of Life Church Green Bay.

"Out of the blue on Wednesday he messaged me and said, 'Hey listen. I've got a bunch of cancellations on our schedule, and I've got a bunch of flowers I'm not going to be able to do anything with. Do you have anyone who could use flowers or use a pick me up?'" said Eastman. "So, immediately I thought of all of the assisted living and nursing homes and hospice caregivers around town."

Eastman helped deliver the bouquets to Heartland Hospice where workers handed them out to patients now left without visitor and in need of a smile.

Kozlowski says the small act of kindness sparked a lot of positive feedback from the community.

"I didn't really do it for that, but it's that good feeling," he said. "Everything you put into the universe comes back tenfold, so I truly believe that when you do good it comes back to you."

Now, he hopes to help others looking to spread a some positivity by delivering flowers and items from the boutique to a customer's front door.

"Just because you're doing social distancing it's more so physical distancing," said Kozlowski. "Stay social, talk to people, message people, tell people you love them, send them flowers, and let them know you're still thinking of them and love them, because that's what we need right now."