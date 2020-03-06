Flu kills 20K Americans, children hardest hit

ATLANTA (Gray News) – In the midst of a headline-grabbing coronavirus outbreak, seasonal flu has killed tens of thousands of Americans.
Flu activity is high in 40 states and Puerto Rico. (Source: CDC)
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates at least 20,000 deaths this season from influenza.
There have been an estimated 34 million flu illnesses so far and 350,000 hospitalizations.
Flu activity in the United States is high, but the viruses are not overly severe, according to the CDC.
Children and young adults have been the hardest hit.
“Rates among school-aged children and young adults are higher at this time than in recent seasons and rates among children 0-4 years old are now the highest CDC has on record at this point in the season, surpassing rates reported during the second wave of the 2009 H1N1 pandemic,” the agency said.