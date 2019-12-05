Flu outbreak closes Jefferson Co. elementary school Friday

A entire Jefferson Co. elementary school is taking a sick day Friday after an influenza outbreak forced nearly a third of students to stay home on Thursday.

Johnson Creek School District Superintendent Michale Garvey told NBC15 68 students missed class Thursday because of the flu. He said an outbreak like this has never happened before in the district.

Garvey said the district hopes to take advantage of the day off to disinfect the school.

He added that the middle school, high school, and alternative campuses are all going to be open Friday.