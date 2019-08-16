Focus group meetings set to discuss Madison flooding issues

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV)-- The next phase of Madison's Watershed Studies are set for August and September to gather more information on flooding issues in certain areas of the city.
The City of Madison Engineering Division is organizing the focus group meetings. The meetings were requested by community members, and are open to the public.
The focus group meetings will look further into the issues that caused flooding in the last few years specific to certain areas of the city including: Pheasant Branch, Spring Harbor, Wingra, and Strickers/Mendota.
The meetings are expected to take one hour, and most meetings will be held outside, rain or shine, in a walk-and-talk format. If rain is predicted, officials are asking people to dress appropriately.
City Engineers or the consultants building the drainage models will facilitate the group.
The following focus group meetings have been scheduled:
Pheasant Branch Watershed
- Sept. 4, 7-8 p.m. Bear Claw Way and Winding Way
- Sept. 5. 7-8 p.m. Swallowtail Park, 901 Swallowtail Drive
- Sept. 17. 11 a.m.-Noon, sidewalk on Plaza Drive near Pet Smart Parking Lot, 8210 Plaza Drive
- Sept. 18,11 a.m.-noon, North Westfield Road and Walnut Grove Drive
- Sept. 25,3-4 p.m., Tramore Trail and Sawmill Road
- Sept. 26, 3-4 p.m., Attic Angel, Reid Drive and McGuffey Drive
- Sept. 26, 11 a.m.-Noon, GHC Parking Lot, 8202 Excelsior Drive
- Sept. 27,9-10 a.m., Tamarack Trails Club House Parking Lot, 110 S Westfield Road
Spring Harbor Watershed
- Aug. 28,4-5 p.m., Corner of Quarterdeck Drive and the bike path, about 150 feet north of the intersection of Landfall Drive and Quarterdeck Drive on the east side of the street
- Aug. 29, 6-7 p.m., Corner of Forsythia Place and Bordner Drive
- Aug. 29, 4-5 p.m.,Corner of Burnett Drive and S. Kenosha Drive
- Aug. 30, 2-3 p.m., Outside Marbella Tennis Court gates near corner of South Yellowstone Drive and Mineral Point Road
- Sept. 18, 2-3 p.m, inside meeting room of Oakwood Village Center for Arts and Education
- Sept. 19, 6-7 p.m., Sept. 19, Bordner Park Playground, 5600 Elder Place in center of park
Wingra West Watershed
- Sept. 5, 4-5 p.m., Nakoma Park, near the intersection of Cherokee Drive and Nakoma Road
- Sept. 12, 2-3 p.m., Nakoma Road and Manitou Way at the limestone wall
- Sept. 12, 6-7 p.m., Odana Hills Park near intersection Milward Drive and Dearholt Road
- Sept. 19, 3-4 p.m., Orchard Ridge Valley Park entrance off of Loruth Terrace
Strickers/Mendota Watershed
If a resident wants to request an additional focus group meeting not on the list, fill out the City’s focus group meeting form.