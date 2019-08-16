Focus group meetings set to discuss Madison flooding issues

The next phase of Madison's Watershed Studies are set for August and September to gather more information on flooding issues in certain areas of the city.

The City of Madison Engineering Division is organizing the focus group meetings. The meetings were requested by community members, and are open to the public.

The focus group meetings will look further into the issues that caused flooding in the last few years specific to certain areas of the city including: Pheasant Branch, Spring Harbor, Wingra, and Strickers/Mendota.

The meetings are expected to take one hour, and most meetings will be held outside, rain or shine, in a walk-and-talk format. If rain is predicted, officials are asking people to dress appropriately.

City Engineers or the consultants building the drainage models will facilitate the group.

The following focus group meetings have been scheduled:

Pheasant Branch Watershed





Sept. 4, 7-8 p.m. Bear Claw Way and Winding Way



Sept. 5. 7-8 p.m. Swallowtail Park, 901 Swallowtail Drive



Sept. 17. 11 a.m.-Noon, sidewalk on Plaza Drive near Pet Smart Parking Lot, 8210 Plaza Drive



Sept. 18,11 a.m.-noon, North Westfield Road and Walnut Grove Drive



Sept. 25,3-4 p.m., Tramore Trail and Sawmill Road



Sept. 26, 3-4 p.m., Attic Angel, Reid Drive and McGuffey Drive



Sept. 26, 11 a.m.-Noon, GHC Parking Lot, 8202 Excelsior Drive



Sept. 27,9-10 a.m., Tamarack Trails Club House Parking Lot, 110 S Westfield Road



Spring Harbor Watershed



Aug. 28,4-5 p.m., Corner of Quarterdeck Drive and the bike path, about 150 feet north of the intersection of Landfall Drive and Quarterdeck Drive on the east side of the street



Aug. 29, 6-7 p.m., Corner of Forsythia Place and Bordner Drive



Aug. 29, 4-5 p.m.,Corner of Burnett Drive and S. Kenosha Drive



Aug. 30, 2-3 p.m., Outside Marbella Tennis Court gates near corner of South Yellowstone Drive and Mineral Point Road



Sept. 18, 2-3 p.m, inside meeting room of Oakwood Village Center for Arts and Education



Sept. 19, 6-7 p.m., Sept. 19, Bordner Park Playground, 5600 Elder Place in center of park



Wingra West Watershed



Sept. 5, 4-5 p.m., Nakoma Park, near the intersection of Cherokee Drive and Nakoma Road



Sept. 12, 2-3 p.m., Nakoma Road and Manitou Way at the limestone wall



Sept. 12, 6-7 p.m., Odana Hills Park near intersection Milward Drive and Dearholt Road



Sept. 19, 3-4 p.m., Orchard Ridge Valley Park entrance off of Loruth Terrace



Strickers/Mendota Watershed

Aug. 27, 8-9 a.m., Corner of Julia Street and Julia Ct.

Aug. 27, 12-1 p.m., 15 Hickory Hollow Drive

Aug. 27, 6-7 p.m., Corner of Baker Avenue and Lake Mendota Drive

Sept. 9, 12-1 p.m., Strickers Pond Pedestrian Path, 7214 Longmeadow Road

If a resident wants to request an additional focus group meeting not on the list, fill out the City’s focus group meeting form.