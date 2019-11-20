Fog Wednesday with chances of rain

NOVEMBER 20, 2019

5:00 a.m.

THE NBC15 WEATHER AUTHORITY FORECAST FROM METEOROLOGIST CHARLIE SHORTINO:

WEATHER IMPACT TODAY IS LOW (1) DUE TO AREAS OF FOG THIS MORNING.

***DENSE FOG ADVISORY UNTIL 9:00 A.M. ***

Warm, moist air will continue to surge northward across the nation’s mid-section. This has led to the development of fog this morning. After the fog dissipates, clouds will be around for the rest of today, tonight and a good deal of tomorrow. As low pressure moves in from the west, rain will become likely overnight and into Thursday morning. Temperatures will be mild through Thursday but will turn cooler for the end of the week.

