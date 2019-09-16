Dense fog advisory until 10 a.m. Monday morning

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 16, 2019

4:00 AM

Your NBC15 Weather Authority Forecast from Meteorologist James Parish:

Today's Weather Impact Scale: Low (1 out of 4). Areas of fog will likely impact your morning commute. Thick fog is possible. Your visibility could be lower than a mile in spots.

Tonight's Weather Impact Scale: Low (1 out of 4). Areas of fog could develop overnight and into Tuesday morning. Fog could impact your morning commute on Tuesday.

A DENSE FOG ADVISORY is in effect until 10 a.m. for every county in southern Wisconsin. Fog will likely impact your morning commute, so make sure to give yourself some extra time out the door. Also, make sure to use your low beam headlights and leave plenty of distance out ahead of you. Even though the DENSE FOG ADVISORY is set to expire at 10 a.m., there is the potential the fog might not be gone until noon.

This morning is warm and muggy. We're waking up to temperatures in the low to mid 60s. Once the fog clears, temperatures will start to jump. Highs today will be in the mid to upper 70s. If the fog clears quick enough, a few places could hit 80 degrees this afternoon. No major weather problems are expected this afternoon.

Once again, the ingredients will be there for areas of fog to develop overnight. Tonight's lows will be on either side of 60 degrees.

Tuesday afternoon will be warm and humid. Highs will be near 80 degrees. The rest of the work week will feature above average temperatures for this time of year. Even though we're getting closer to fall, summer just doesn't want to loosen its grip on the area. Highs Wednesday through the end of the week will be near or just above 80 degrees.

Our next chance of showers and storms will come towards the end of the week. A cold front will bring in a chance of showers and storms late Wednesday into Thursday. A stronger cold front will bring another chance of showers and storms this weekend.

