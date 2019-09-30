Foggy start to Monday morning

YOUR NBC15 WEATHER AUTHORITY FORECAST FROM METEOROLOGIST JAMES PARISH:

Today's Weather Impact Scale: Low (Yellow, 1 out of 4). Widespread fog will be possible through the late morning hours. Visibilities could be down to 1/4 of a mile in spots. A DENSE FOG ADVISORY is in effect for most of southern Wisconsin until 11 a.m. There is also the potential for a few showers this morning. Today is going to be windy. Expect a south wind at 10-15 mph.

Good Monday morning! It's foggy start to our work week. With thick fog possible, make sure to give yourself some extra time traveling this morning. The fog will start to lift around 9 a.m. and should be gone by 11 a.m. Don't be surprised if a shower slows you down as well. Luckily, widespread rain is not expected this morning.

Fall is going to take the day off and summer is going to return this afternoon. This afternoon is going to be very warm and humid. Highs will be near or just above 80 degrees. The fog will clear this morning and we should see a fair amount of sunshine this afternoon.

Tonight will be mostly cloudy, warm and muggy. Showers and storms will start to increase late tonight into Tuesday morning. Lows will be in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees.

The potential for heavy rain Tuesday through Wednesday is increasing. A slow-moving cold front will slowly drop south across the area midweek and be the focal point for multiple rounds of showers and storms. Widespread rainfall totals by Thursday will be between 2-4". The heaviest rain will likely set up north of Madison. With all the recent rain, flooding and flash flooding will be the main threats. Highs on Tuesday will be in the in the 70s and in the 60s on Wednesday.

The cold front will finally clear the area on Thursday and take the rain with it. Behind the rain, it's going to turn much cooler. Highs by the end of the week will only be in the 50s. Lows will be in the 40s.

Slight rain chances return for Saturday and Sunday. Highs on both day will be in the mid to upper 50s.