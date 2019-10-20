Foggy start to Sunday morning

Your NBC15 Weather Authority Forecast from Meteorologist James Parish:

Today's Weather Impact Scale: Low (Yellow, 1 out of 4). Areas of fog will be possible before 11 a.m. A DENSE FOG ADVISORY is in effect until 9 a.m. for Dane County and points west. Your visibility could be down to a quarter of a mile in spots. Give yourself extra time traveling this morning and make sure to leave plenty of distance out ahead of you.

Good morning! We're waking up to areas of thick fog this morning, especially from Madison and points to the west. The fog will start to lift around 10 a.m. and should be gone by lunch time. Temperature-wise, it's chilly. We're waking up to temperatures in the 40s almost area wide.

Once the fog clears, this afternoon is going to be mostly sunny and mild. Temperatures will top out in the low to mid 60s, which is warm for this time of year.

The overnight will be mostly cloudy and mild. Lows will only be in the low to mid 50s. The wind will also start to pick up during the overnight. Expect a south wind at 5-15 mph. A few showers will be possible late tonight in Monday morning.

Our next storm system and cold front will arrive on Monday. Widespread rain and a few storms will start to develop late Monday morning and continue into Monday afternoon. The widespread rain will start to taper off late Monday afternoon and evening. Widespread heavy rainfall and strong storms are not expected at this time. Rainfall totals on Monday will range from the 0.5-1.5". Monday will also be windy and mild. Highs will be near 60 degrees. Expect a southwest wind at 10-20 mph. Wind gusts could be over 30 mph.

Wrap around showers will continue into Tuesday. Tuesday is looking like a blustery day. Highs will only be 40s with a strong west wind at 15-25 mph. Wind gusts on Tuesday could be close to 40 mph.

The rest of the week looks chilly. Highs will only be in the 40s and lows will be in the 30s. There will also be at least a slim chance of rain in the forecast every single day next week.

