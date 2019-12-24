Foggy start to Tuesday morning, sun expected in afternoon

Your NBC15 Weather Authority Forecast from Meteorologist Brian Doogs:

DENSE FOG ADVISORY THIS MORNING

Weather Impact Scale Today: Green, No Impact

Time has run out for any snow heading into Christmas. The warm, quiet weather means there is a ZERO percent chance of a white Christmas in Madison or southern Wisconsin this year, but it also means good travel weather for holiday travelers. High temperatures will be about 20 degrees above average for this time of year through at least Thursday.

Areas of fog will linger into Tuesday morning. Widespread travel problems are not expected locally or regionally. After that, a mix of sun and clouds will yield highs back in the mid to upper 40s. A few places could even hit 50 degrees. The warmest temperature ever recorded in Madison was in 1889. The high on December 24, 1889 was 60 degrees.

The weather looks pretty quiet Tuesday night. Santa shouldn't have any weather problems flying across the area delivering presents. Expect a mostly cloudy sky and lows in the in the low to mid 30s Tuesday night into Christmas Day.

Highs on Christmas Day will be in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees. The record high on December 25 is 56 degrees. A weak upper-level disturbance will bring rain to northern Wisconsin on Christmas Day, but we should remain dry. Expect a mostly cloudy sky, though.

Thursday will be another very warm, dry day. Highs will be in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees. Friday won't be as warm. Highs on Friday will be in the low to mid 40s.

This quiet stretch of weather will come to an end this weekend as our next weathermaker approaches. This will bring the potential of rain and snow. With temperatures remaining overall mild, this would mean more rain than snow.

