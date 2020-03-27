Following viral post, woman adopted out of Dane County finds sister

NBC15 first introduced viewers to Karry Leukert in 2015. She was adopted out of Dane County back in the 1970s and hoped to find her biological family.

"I'm just really hopeful this will give me some insight of where I came from and who I am," Karry Leukert said in an interview from 2015. "I don't want my kids to feel the same emptiness that I felt. They still ask me questions like 'Mommy where's your mom?' or just questions like that and I just want to be able to answer them."

Leukert posted a photo on her Facebook page in May of 2015 and it was shared thousands of times. But it was a search on Ancestry.com that ended up helping her find her biological family.

"It showed up with five siblings and Kim was the first person I contacted, obviously, because she looked like me and so I reached out to her and she sent me a message back like, ‘You're my sister!’ She friended me on Facebook and sent me a picture of me when I was little and that was amazing," said Leukert.

Karry’s sister Kim Smith is from Oregon, Wisconsin. Karry lives in Valparaiso, Indiana.

The two were born about three years apart. They say they would have already met in person if it wasn’t for the current coronavirus pandemic. They hope to see each other as soon as social distancing practices are lifted.

