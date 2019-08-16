Fond du Lac man pleads guilty to Beaver Dam homicide

A 21-year-old Fond du Lac man could face life in prison after pleading to a homicide charge in Dodge County Circuit Court.

According to the Dodge County District Attorney's Office, Nigel Schultz pleaded guilty to First Degree Homicide in the death of Bradlee Gerke on Friday.

Schultz was released from prison for a previous felony charge when he shot Gerke 16 times in October 2018. He later buried Gerke in a shallow grave.

According to the district attorney's office, Schultz told deputies he killed Gerke because Gerke would turn him into police.

Schultz's conviction requires a mandatory life sentence, but a judge can authorize a release date at any time after 20 years.

“This resolution is the same as what we would have achieved with a guilty verdict after trial," said Dodge County District Attorney Kurt Klomberg. "I am asking the court to sentence Schultz to spend the rest of his life in prison for this unbelievably violent and premeditated murder.”

A sentencing hearing is set for January 7, 2020.