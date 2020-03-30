Fond du Lac County announces second death related to coronavirus

Fond du Lac County's Public Health Officer has announced a second death in the county connected to the coronavirus outbreak.

Kim Mueller said a man died Sunday, March 29.

The patient was not a resident of Fond du Lac County, but was being treated there.

"He became a member of this community and part of Fond du Lac when he became ill and was treated by our nurses and physicians who were dedicated to his care and hopeful for his survival," says Mueller.

Mueller did not release any identifying information about the patient. CLICK HERE to watch Mueller's announcement.

Fond du Lac County received three additional confirmed cases over the weekend, bringing the countywide total to 22.

CLICK HERE for Fond du Lac County's coronavirus website.

Four people are receiving treatment. Sixteen people have recovered. Two people have died.

"I can't stress enough how important it is to follow the Safer at Home order. Our community's health depends on everyone taking the necessary precautions to decrease the spread of COVID-19," says Mueller.

CLICK HERE for Governor Tony Evers' Safer at Home order that restricts non-essential business and travel in the state.

The first death in Fond du Lac County was Dale Witkowski, 55. He contracted the virus on an Egypt river cruise.

On March 29, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services announced the state had 1,112 confirmed cases. The state's death total is listed as 13, but there are additional deaths being reported by counties that are not yet on that list.

CLICK HERE to track the outbreak in Wisconsin.

Older people and those with underlying health conditions (heart disease, diabetes, lung disease) are considered at high risk, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. However, people of all ages can contract the illness and they can suffer serious symptoms.

COVID-19 is spread when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

"The virus is found in droplets from the throat and nose. When someone coughs or sneezes, other people near them can breathe in those droplets. The virus can also spread when someone touches an object with the virus on it. If that person touches their mouth, face, or eyes the virus can make them sick," says the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

Symptoms include fever, cough, and shortness of breath. CLICK HERE for more information on symptoms. Emergency signs include pain and pressure in the chest, confusion and bluish lips or face.

The CDC believes symptoms may appear between two and 14 days after contact with an infected person.

VISIT wbay.com/coronavirus for complete local, national and international coverage of the outbreak.

DHS recommends taking these steps to help stop the spread of the virus: