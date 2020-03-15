Wis. COVID-19 cases at 32, Fond du Lac County officials report 5 new cases

The Fond du Lac County Health Department has reported five new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, March 16. Four of those individuals with positive test results were on an Egyptian Nile River cruise that had reported a coronavirus outbreak earlier this month, according to health officials.

This brings the total number of cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin to 32.

The other individual who tested positive had reportedly traveled domestically in Wisconsin, according to Fond du Lac County Health Officer Kim Miller.

Thirty tests were completed and yielded 25 negative results. Those 25 believe they had contact with a known COVID-19 patient, officials say.

“Our community transmission did not occur in these individuals,” Miller said in a Facebook post. “But this doesn’t mean that community transmission isn’t occurring.”

These five cases bring the total count of COVID-19 cases to 11 in the county, according to Miller.

“This situation though is far from over,” Miller said. Many people are still being tested and many that will need testing in the future.”

The health officer reminded residents to practice social distancing and to be aware of how you and others are feeling. Take universal precautions like washing your hands often, not touching your face and traveling as little as possible.