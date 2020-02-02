Fond du Lac Police investigate attempted child enticement incident Saturday

The Fond du Lac Police Department is asking for the public’s help while investigating an attempted child enticement incident Saturday.

Authorities say white male, driving a Chevy Silverado stopped to talk to a 3-year-old playing near an alley between East Johnson Street and East Follett Street in Fond du Lac.

Police say the incident happened between 5:30- 6:00 p.m.

A witness told police that the man opened the door to talk to the kid, but when the driver was confronted, he took off in his truck toward Follett Street.

The man is described as heavy set, about 5’6” tall, in his mid-to-late 50’s with white stubbly facial hair. Police say he was last seen wearing a checkered shirt and glasses with circle shaped lenses. The witness told police that the man also had a birth mark by his left eye.

Police say the vehicle is a dark-blue Chevy Silverado extended cab with a light tint on the front/back windows and chrome strips along the bottom. It has alloy wheels. The witness told police that they also saw a bumper sticker on the back of the truck that read ‘Teacher’s Pet.”

If anyone witnessed the incident, you can call the Fond du Lac Police Department at 920-906-5555 or Crime Alert at 920-322-3741.

