Fond du Lac Walleye Weekend Festival postponed, fishing tournament still on

Fond-du-lac's Walleye Weekend festival is being pushed back two months as the ongoing coronavirus pandemic continues to force summertime events across the state to either postpone their activities or cancel them altogether.

Fond du Lac Festivals made the announcement Friday morning. Organizers now hope the free, family-friendly festival, which has been slated for June, will now happen over the last weekend in August.

“Walleye Weekend – Reunited may look a little different, but it will without a doubt be a great opportunity for friends and families to come together again at Lakeside Park,” they said.

The fishing tournament that goes along with Walleye Weekend is still set for June 13-14, however its organizers, Mercury National Tournament, are still waiting to see if they will need to delay it as well. It expects to have a final decision on that by the middle part of this month.

While they still want to hold the tournament while the fish are still biting, any final plans will focus on the safety of the anglers and the spectators, they assured.