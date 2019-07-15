Fond du Lac woman sentenced to jail for stealing from elderly woman

A Fond du Lac woman has been sentenced to eight months in jail for stealing thousands from a 97-year-old woman in her care.

On July 10, Margaret Meyers appeared in court for a sentencing hearing on a charge of Theft-Movable Property. Judge Gary R. Sharpe ordered eight months in jail with work release. Meyers was also ordered to pay $27,000 toward restitution, with additional payments of $1,000 per month.

As part of the sentence, Meyers, 54, cannot care for any person over the age of 60.

Charges were filed against Meyers in early 2018. The victim's credit union reached out to a social worker to report suspicions that Meyers had been "manipulating" the 97-year-old woman into signing off requests of money from the victim's account.

The credit union said they noticed "red flags" because Meyers was cashing $750 twice a week from the victim's account.

The social worker said the victim had other accounts in which Meyers was "retrieving money in a similar fashion," reads the criminal complaint.

A woman who served as Power of Attorney for the victim turned over banking withdrawal records.

This is how much was missing from the victim's accounts from debit card withdrawals and check cashing:

2014: $12,954.93

2015: $86,044.13

2016: $105,892.27

2017: $106,069.78

The total topped $310,000 over three-and-a-half years.

The criminal complaint says the majority of personal checks were written out to "Peggy Meyers."

Meyers told a detective that she had a family member with a drug addiction and she was getting threatening phone calls demanding money. Meyers said that money was going toward the family member's drug addiction, according to the complaint.

Meyers was found guilty after pleading "no contest" to the theft charge. Two other counts were dismissed but read into the record.

