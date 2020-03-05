Food Network names Madison Sourdough one of the best bakeries in the U.S.

Many folks around here already knew, but the Food Network just made it official: Some of the best bread in the nation is made right down on Willy Street.

Madison Sourdough is celebrating making the cooking channel’s list of the best bakeries in America.

The list highlighted owner Andrew Hutchison’s “commitment to Wisconsin-grown grains.” It pointed out how the bakery brought its milling operation in-house five years ago and that the stone-milled flours are used within 48 hours.

Fewer than three dozen bakeries across the country made the list. The next closest bakeries were in the Twin Cities.

