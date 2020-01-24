TONIGHT at 10: Food as Medicine: Finding relief to chronic and mental health conditions

What we put in our bodies plays a significant role in our well-being and it may be fueling some chronic problems.

Numbers from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention show 90 percent of the nation's $3.5 trillion in annual health care costs are for people with chronic and mental health conditions. So, when it comes to health and wellness, it's more than just vanity.

Vanessa Teff is a nutritional consultant says there are several reasons people are looking to change their diet.

"Digestion is number one," said Teff. "Hormonal issues is number two. We have a lot of kids, so they usually come in because they have a lot of skin stuff."

She also says depression and anxiety rank near the top for reasons why people are looking for help with their diets.

Nic Schilling is one of her clients. He went searching for help a little over a year ago after he was battling a number of GI-issues. Schilling was working out five to six days a week, but he said his diet was far from perfect.

"The big thing for me was creating a lifestyle," said Schilling. "My pantry is not fancy. I have chips and snacks in there and I'll work them into my day because I like them."

