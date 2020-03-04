Food stamp change fuels anxiety as states try to curb impact

From Hawaii to Pennsylvania, states are scrambling to curb the impact of a new Trump administration rule that could cause nearly 700,000 people to lose food stamp benefits.

They've filed a multi-state lawsuit, expanded publicly funded job training and created pilot programs.

They've also doubled down on efforts to reach vulnerable communities, including the homeless, rural residents and people of color.

The new rules hit particularly hard in places like Illinois, which is dealing with a separate, similar change in the nation's third-largest city.

The Trump administration has said the new rule will get people working and save $5.5 billion over five years.