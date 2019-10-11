Football Blitz Forecast: No rain but cool temps to hand around

Skies should be clear for Friday Football Blitz, but cool temps are expected to hang around through the weekend.

The seasons strongest cold front swept through southern Wisconsin Thursday night into Friday morning. This brought a 30 degree drop in temperatures in just 24 hours to the area and the coldest temperatures so far this fall by early Saturday morning.

Look for scattered showers and isolated storms to continue through the day on Friday. Rain will taper off from west to east by Friday afternoon. In its wake, gusty westerly winds to 25 mph will bring falling temperatures throughout the day.

As skies start to clear Friday night, temperatures will dip into the upper 20s and lower 30s. Areas of frost and a freeze are possible by early Saturday. This has prompted a Freeze Watch for southwestern Wisconsin Friday night into Saturday morning.

