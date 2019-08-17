"For the Spell of It" raises funds for the Madison Reading Project

The Madison Reading Project is putting on its first ever spelling bee with regular spelling as well as wine related spelling throughout the competition. The funds benefit the non-profit's work in the Madison area.

NBC15s Dylan Robichaud is emceeing the event, and sat down with Deirdre Steinmetz, Literacy and Outreach Coordinator, to learn more.

"We give books to kids and provide literacy programing with a variety of different organizations and we're really just trying to spark a joy for reading and provide as many opportunities and access to kids that need it." said Steinmetz.

"For the Spell of It" is on Wednesday, Aug. 21 at the Fisher King Winery. You can buy tickets to be a contestant or an attendee and cheer the spellers on.

The event runs 6:00 p.m.-10:00p.m. and the spelling starts at 7:00p.m. The top four spellers get an exciting prize.

You can sign up now here.

