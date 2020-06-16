Ford will reveal its new Bronco on O.J. Simpson's birthday

The date the Ford Motor Company picked to unveil its new Bronco is raising a lot of eyebrows.

That's because the auto giant decided to do its big reveal on July 9, which is also the birthday of former NFL star and accused killer O.J. Simpson.

In 1994, Simpson made the term "white Ford Bronco" infamous during a slow-moving police chase down California highways after he was charged in the killings of ex-wife Nicole Brown-Simpson and Ron Goldman.

The 60-mile chase played out on live TV as millions of people watched.

Some thought the automaker would change the reveal date, but a Ford representative says the debut will proceed as planned. The representative told the Detroit Free Press it is "purely coincidental" that it coincides with Simpson's birthday.