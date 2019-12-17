Forest Edge Elementary set to open fall 2020 in Fitchburg

An elementary school coming to Fitchburg next fall now has a name.

A drone capture of Forest Edge Elementary. (Courtesy of Oregon School District)

Until an announcement made yesterday, Forest Edge Elementary was known as Oregon School District’s fourth elementary school.

Superintendent Brian Busler said “Forest Edge” was selected by the whole community, out of more than 200 submissions.

“We know that communities are built around neighborhoods, and this is a neighborhood-designed elementary school,” Busler said. “We think that will help foster a growth and development, and in thriving communities a school is a great anchor that helps serve the greater community.”

Eight months into construction, Forest Edge is located on the east of the Highway 14/Lacy Road interchange along County Rd. MM.

Soon to serve the far north end of the district, the district's newest elementary school will alleviate the overcrowding at all elementary schools and intermediate school, according to Busler.

Busler added that Forest Edge has the capacity to serve up to 600 students and can help bring 2000 additional students to the district.

