Formal charges filed against one of alleged "kingpins"

Formal charges have been filed against 24-year-old Cleaster Moon, who is one of the alleged "kingpins" in a burglary and car-theft ring in Dane County.

Moon now faces 11 charges total, nine of which are felony charges. Those felony charges include burglary as well as driving or operating a vehicle without consent.

Madison Police say Moon and 17-year-old Joshua Pitts were arrested over the weekend. The arrests come after two weeks of multiple stolen vehicles and burglaries in Dane County.