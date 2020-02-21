Former Sauk County board member gets 3 years in prison for having child porn

A former Sauk County board member was sentenced to three years behind bars for possessing child porn.

William Wenzel, the former member of the Sauk County Board of Supervisors, was charged with one count of Possession of Child Pornography after Sauk Prairie police officers searched his home using a warrant and discovered child porn on his computer in February 2019, a criminal complaint states.

According to court documents, a Sauk County Court judge sentenced Wenzel on Friday to three years in state prison and 10 years of extended supervision.

Wenzel was initially charged with five counts of possessing child porn, but four were later dismissed, leaving him with one count.

