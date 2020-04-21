Former Badger Jonathan Taylor now owns slice of Toppers Pizza

This is turning out to be a big week for former Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor. The NFL Draft is on Thursday and Taylor could be a first-round pick.

But on Tuesday, Taylor signed a lifetime deal with Wisconsin-based pizza chain Toppers.

According to sports reporter Darren Rovell, this is one of the biggest pre-draft marketing deals. Taylor signed a lifetime partnership with Toppers. The deal also includes ownership of four franchises in Madison.

The terms of the deal were not disclosed. It's unclear which franchises Taylor will be involved with as well.

Toppers Pizza tweeted out a two-minute video announcing the deal.

“He studied the playbook. He tossed the dough. He's already improving delivery times. It's safe to say our newest franchise owner is a natural,” Toppers wrote in a tweet.

“I used to live down the street from Toppers and it’s something I’ve always been a fan of since I’ve been in school and I’m really looking forward to extending that relationship,” Taylor said in a video tweeted out by Toppers.

Taylor is expected to be a mid to late first round or early second round pick. The NFL Draft is on Thursday and will be held virtually.

