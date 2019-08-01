Former Badger great Alando Tucker returns as assistant coach

The University of Wisconsin announced that all-time leading scorer Alando Tucker will join the men's basketball coaching staff on an interim basis.

Head coach Greg Gard says Tucker will fill the role left vacant by assistant coach Howard Moore, who is currently on medical leave.

Moore was involved in a crash in Michigan in May that killed his wife and young daughter. Moore and his son survived. He also recently went into cardiac arrest and announced he would not coach this season.

"I never wanted to join the Wisconsin coaching staff under circumstances like this, and my thoughts and prayers are with Howard and his family and will continue to be all season," Tucker said. "Howard and his family are very close friends of our family and his absence on the UW bench will be immense. He is the ultimate Badger and a tremendous coach. I owe it to him and my alma mater to do my best to coach up to his standard. I'm looking forward to working with our team and continue the strong legacy that guys like Howard have helped build."

Tucker was a first round draft pick in 2007. He played professionally for 10 years, including three years in the NBA.